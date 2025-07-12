Israeli strike kills one in south Lebanon amid ceasefire tensions

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry confirmed one fatality in an Israeli airstrike on a residential area in Wata al-Khiam, southern Lebanon, on Saturday.

The attack marks another violation of the November ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

The ministry described the strike as an “Israeli enemy strike” targeting a home. No immediate response was issued by the Israeli military regarding the incident.

The ceasefire, intended to halt over a year of hostilities, required Hezbollah to withdraw its fighters north of the Litani River, approximately 30 kilometres from the Israeli border. Israel, meanwhile, was expected to fully withdraw its troops but has maintained a presence in five strategic border locations.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reiterated on Friday that while Lebanon remains open to peaceful relations with Israel, normalisation of ties is “not currently part of Lebanese foreign policy.” - AFP