Sivakumar appointed FOM member to enhance education access

KUALA LUMPUR: Batu Gajah member of parliament V. Sivakumar has described his appointment as a member of Friends of Ministry (FOM), which is under the Ministry of Education (MOE), as a great trust to strengthening national education, especially in ensuring access to quality and comprehensive education to all levels of society.

In a statement issued by the MOE today, Sivakumar expressed his appreciation for the appointment and expressed his willingness to contribute views and ideas to strengthen the country’s education policy.

“I am very grateful to the YB (Yang Berhormat) Minister of Education for this trust. Education is the foundation of a better future.

“I am committed to making a meaningful contribution in ensuring that our system remains relevant and inclusive,” he said in the statement.

The elected representative believes that the collaboration between stakeholders and the ministry is very important to bring about real change.

He said that through the FOM platform, individuals from various backgrounds can contribute ideas and actions towards better education.

“I believe we all have a responsibility to the next generation. I will carry out this task to the best of my ability for the sake of our children and the future of the country,” he said.

In an effort to champion the education agenda at the grassroots level, Sivakumar also shared a photo of the presentation of education assistance cheques to students in the Batu Gajah parliamentary constituency who successfully continued their studies at institutions of higher learning.

“This contribution may be small in amount, but its meaning is quite big. It is hoped that it will ease the burden on students and families, and provide encouragement for them to continue to succeed,“ he added, - Bernama