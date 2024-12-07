Take multi-pronged approach to fight cyberbullying - Lee Lam Thye

KUALA LUMPUR: A multi-pronged approach is needed to address cyberbullying and this includes introducing comprehensive anti-cyberbullying laws that clearly define and penalise various forms of online harassment and bullying, said Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

“This must include specific provisions for different types of cyberbullying such as cyberstalking, online hate speech and doxing, as well as amending existing laws to incorporate heavier penalties for repeat offenders and those causing significant harm.

“This could involve higher fines, longer imprisonment terms and mandatory counselling programmes for offenders,“ The Alliance for Safe Community founder and chairman said in a statement today.

According to him, the country does not have a specific law dedicated solely to combating cyberbullying.

However, he said existing laws like Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (CMA) and Sections 499, 503 and 509 of the Penal Code can be used to address aspects of cyberbullying.

Lee proposed the establishment of a dedicated cybercrime unit within law enforcement agencies, equipped with specialised training and tools to effectively investigate and prosecute cyberbullying cases.

“This includes improving collaboration between law enforcement, social media platforms and internet service providers to swiftly identify and remove harmful content, track offenders and ensure victims receive timely assistance,“ he said.

He also called for nationwide campaigns to raise awareness about the dangers of cyberbullying and how to recognise it, including providing resources for mental health support and legal advice.

“Also, encourage bystander intervention and promote a culture of respect and kindness online,“ said Lee.