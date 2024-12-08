Targeted diesel subsidy: Eligible applicants told to register for fleet card immediately

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) has urged eligible individuals to register for a fleet card under the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) as soon as possible.

Deputy Minister Fuziah Salleh said the gap in the number of eligible applicants registering for the assistance is worrisome and this could potentially result in an increase in the prices of goods.

She said that, as of last week, data from KPDN revealed that just over 259,000 out of 410,000 eligible vehicles had applied for a fleet card under the diesel subsidy scheme.

“If eligible individuals do not apply for the fleet card for the targeted subsidy, it could potentially impact the prices of the goods they offer.

“...there is no need to have many lorries or vehicles. Even a single one-tonne lorry is eligible to apply (for the subsidy). Please apply so that it can help control the prices of goods,” she told reporters after officiating the opening of a new branch of a local restaurant here today.

Regarding the delay in fleet card issuance, Fuziah said that KPDN is in discussions with oil companies, urging them to enhance efficiency and expedite the process.

“We understand that there is an increase in (fleet card) applications in a brief period, but we have requested the oil companies to assist us in speeding up the process by adding staff and implementing other measures,” she said.

Fuziah also suggested that vehicle owners eligible for a fleet card consider applying for a cash card as an alternative.

“This cash card can be used to purchase diesel at a subsidised price at petrol stations and is meant for verification purposes only,” she said.