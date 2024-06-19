Targeted diesel subsidy: Monitor social media to curb spread of fake information - exco

IPOH: The state government will ask relevant agencies to monitor social media platforms to ensure that no false information is disseminated by any party following the implementation of targeted diesel subsidy.

Perak Communications, Multimedia and NGO Committee chairman Mohd Azlan Helmi said it was a reminder to ensure that the matter was not manipulated by irresponsible quarters to create confusion among the people.

“Although there is freedom of speech, it should not be abused in the cyber space with elements of defamation and so on. Facts need to be discussed with facts. It cannot be discussed with imagination or elements that are personal and oriented towards certain parties.

“Strict action will be taken to curb such elements. it is not to punish, but to discipline the community to channel the right information,“ he said.

He said this after officiating the International Muaythai Competition at Huat Tian Keong Temple Hall here last night.

About 1,000 spectators from various walks of life attended the competition involving 14 participants from Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Iran, Singapore and South Korea.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azlan said the state government is also advising the public to be careful and make appropriate judgments in understanding the government’s actions regarding the subsidy.

“What this government is actually doing is to prevent smuggling and return the subsidy to more important areas, especially in the aspects of development, health and education,“ he said.

In the meantime, he said any individual who is eligible but fails to get the diesel subsidy can submit an appeal with evidence to the relevant agency.

“The prime minister himself, during his visit to Kerian earlier, also explained that if there is a problem related to diesel, to write an appeal letter,“ he said.

On June 9, the government announced that the retail price of diesel was set at RM3.35 per litre starting June 10 in the Peninsula while in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan diesel remains at RM2.15 per litre.