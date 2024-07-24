Teacher charged with using criminal force on autistic child

PETALING JAYA: A teacher pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of using criminal force against an autistic boy at a childcare centre for special children last week.

M. Thinesh, 33, is charged with committing the offence against a six-year-old boy at the childcare centre in Petaling Jaya here at 11.50 am last July 16.

The charge, framed under 352 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to three months or a maximum fine of RM1,000 or both upon conviction.

Magistrate Shahril Anuar Ahmad Mustapha allowed Thinesh bail of RM1,000 with one surety and also ordered him not to intimidate the victim.

The court set Aug 27 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Asmaa’ Zamri appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Y. Sharvin Nair represented Thinesh.