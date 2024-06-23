Teen pleads to be sent to Henry Gurney School, promises to change after admitting to sexual assault charges

PETALING JAYA: An 18-year-old school canteen assistant was sentenced to attend a juvenile school until he turns 21 after pleading guilty to two charges involving sexual assault and performing oral sex on a 13-year-old girl in May.

According to New Straits Times, the accused had told the Muar Sessions court: “Please send me to Henry Gurney School. I want to change, I want to continue studying and become a soldier.”

According to the report, the accused committed the crimes against the 13-year-old student at a karaoke centre in Jalan Sisi on May 10.

The youth was subsequently charged under Sections 14(a) and 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, each of which carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and caning.

It is learnt that the incident occurred while the accused was serving a two-year good behaviour bond for another offence under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code for rape.

During the proceedings, Muar Social Welfare Department officer Shahrol Rozaat Abdul Rasih, presented the accused’s social report to the court.

Prior to delivering the sentence, Sessions judge Abu Bakar Manat informed the court that he also considered the social report along with the accused’s family background.

“Looking at this social report, you do not have many problems, despite academic shortcomings,“ said the judge.

“(However) you represented the school and district in football, so teachers are confident in your achievements. I hope when you are released, you will continue to strive to achieve your aspirations (to become a soldier),“ he was quoted as saying.

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Munir prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

Earlier, the prosecution requested the court impose a fair sentence considering public interest and the victim’s age.

Taking into account both social report and plea from the accused, Abu Bakar ordered the accused to serve his sentence at the Henry Gurney School, Melaka, in line with Section 76 of the Child Act.

Additionally, Abu Bakar also ordered the accused to be placed under police supervision for a year after completing the sentence under Section 27 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.