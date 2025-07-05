TODAY’S generation may advocate more mental health awareness, but one elderly hawker proved that self-care is important regardless of age.

In a Reddit post by user Blcksheep89, a photo of a notice on a hawker stall’s menu board quickly went viral for its touching honesty.

The message read: “I was feeling down, took 5 days to break and went out to relax. I apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The post touched the hearts of online users. One caption said, “I find this to be so cute. Uncle is around 60 years old and still prioritises self-care. Hope uncle has a good rest!”

Reactions poured in across the platform. “Uncle has feelings too,” one commenter wrote, admiring the vendor’s rare display of work-life balance.

Another added, “If all businesses were this human, and not just cold corporate notices, people would be more understanding.”

One user reflected on the bittersweet side of the story: “I know it may just be that he’s really happy with his job and all, but some part of me feels terrible that a 60-year-old man is still working.”

Some even suggested leaving an anonymous note of encouragement to the vendor, hoping it would lift his spirits and keep him motivated when he returns.

In a world that often overlooks the emotional well-being of older workers, this small act of vulnerability has reminded many of the importance of compassion—no matter the age.