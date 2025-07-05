Immigration Department busts marriage-for-visa syndicate exploiting seniors

PUTRAJAYA: A syndicate offering fake marriage services to foreigners under the guise of immigration applications has been dismantled by the Immigration Department following an operation in Putrajaya on July 3.

The operation, carried out at 9.19am by officers from the Intelligence and Special Operations Division of the Putrajaya Immigration Headquarters, led to the arrest of five local men aged between 30 and 66.

Four of them were believed to be the main perpetrators, including a suspected syndicate leader and a middleman.

Authorities seized 46 passports from various countries, including Malaysia (6), China (22), Bangladesh (7), and several others.

Other confiscated items included forged documents, 66 folders of Immigration and National Registration Department records, computers, printers, and over RM3,000 in cash. Two vehicles were also seized.

The syndicate allegedly targeted elderly Malaysian men, arranging for them to act as “husbands” in fake marriages with foreign nationals, in exchange for payment.

These fraudulent marriages were then used to facilitate long-term visa applications under immigration categories such as “spouse of citizen” and “family reunion.”

Victims were recruited from Klang Valley and nearby areas. Foreign clients paid syndicate members between RM50 and RM500 per session, with operations believed to have run for over a year.

All five suspects are being investigated under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 and have been brought to the Putrajaya Immigration Office for further action.

The statement was issued by Immigration Director-General Dato’ Zakaria Shaaban via Facebook. He said the Immigration Department will continue to enhance enforcement efforts to curb any activities that breach national laws and threaten public security.