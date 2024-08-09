Teenage driver injured after car plunges from Seremban Terminal One parking lot

SEREMBAN: A 19-year-old male driver sustained head injuries after his car plunged from the first floor of Terminal One in Seremban earlier today due to accidentally stepping on the accelerator.

Seremban District police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the accident occurred around 11.45 am and also involved another car parked on the lower level.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that while the driver was leaving the parking area to return home to Seremban 2, he lost control of the car after pressing the accelerator by mistake.

“The Honda City crashed through a metal barrier and plunged below, landing on the front of an empty parked car,“ he said in a statement today.

The injured driver was taken to KPJ Seremban for treatment, and the case is being investigated under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, he added.

He appealed to members of the public with information on the accident to contact the investigating officer Insp Sankar, at 014-6000353 or come forward to the nearest police station to assist with the investigation.