Teenage girl gone missing for 18 days - Kuala Pilah police

KUALA PILAH: Police are searching for a 16-year-old girl reported missing by her family in this district for the past 18 days.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Ghani said police received a report regarding the disappearance of Fiffy Arnatasya Abdullah at about 1 am on June 28.

He said the teenager was reportedly last seen in Kampung Terusan, Juasseh, on June 27.

“According to our preliminary investigation, this disappearance is the second time, but in the first disappearance, her family managed to find and bring her home. However, this time, the teenager failed to return... it is understood that she also did not attend school,” he said in a statement today.

Amran said the teenager has light yellow skin, is about 150 cm (five feet) tall, weighs about 45 kg, and has straight shoulder-length hair.

Amran urged anyone with information about the missing girl to contact any nearby police station or Kuala Pilah district police headquarters at 06-484 2222.