Teenager collapsed and died while playing football - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: A fourteen-year-old teenager collapsed and died while playing football at a football field in Semenyih, Kajang near here on Saturday.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the victim, aged 14, was rushed to a nearby clinic before he was taken to the Kajang Hospital but pronounced dead at 2.02 pm.

He said police received a report regarding the incident at 4.08pm from the victim’s 48-year-old coach.

“Initial investigations revealed that during the football match, the victim collapsed while playing in the first half and a port-mortem report confirmed that the victim had died due to heart complications and asthma.

“He is an asthmatic since young but plays football regularly. His parents were not at the field when the tragic incident happened,” he said adding that the case has been classified as sudden death.

Naazron also advised parents to ensure their children undergo medical tests to determine their health condition before participating in any type of sports.