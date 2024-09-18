Telok Gong pollution: MACC to act against authorities if there is graft, power abuse - Azam Baki

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has assured that action will be taken against the authorities if there are elements of corruption or abuse of power over the odour pollution caused by waste processing factories believed to have operated illegally for the past 10 years in Telok Gong, Port Klang.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said that its Intelligence Division director, Datuk Zainul Darus, has been instructed to send investigating officers to obtain detailed information regarding the issue, affecting about 40,000 residents in the area.

“I give an assurance that we will act if this matter (regarding the issue) which has not been monitored, has elements of corruption or abuse of power, especially involving the authorities. We will conduct investigations immediately.

“Although there is no report, that is not a problem for us. What is important is the information relayed, more so if what is claimed is true, that there has been no monitoring and so on for the past 10 years. So, the MACC will look at why there has been no monitoring for the past 10 years,” he told a special media conference here today.

He said this when asked to comment on allegations that dozens of illegal plastic and tyre recycling factories in Telok Gong, near Port Klang, have been operating without any interference from the authorities.

On Sunday, a Malay newspaper reported that about 40,000 residents in Teluk Gong have had to live with the odour pollution for the past 10 years following the existence of dozens of solid waste disposal factories believed to be operating illegally, causing the river water to be polluted and black.

This is also said to have occurred because these factories carried out waste processing works that did not go through the proper processes or procedures.

In another development, Azam said the MACC would need a month to complete its investigations into a syndicate smuggling subsidised diesel belonging to a fishermen’s association.

The syndicate, he said, is suspected of having given bribes to authorities in Sibu, Sarawak to hide their actions, adding that the MACC would identify those involved to be taken to court.

“We are almost done calling up the witnesses. We are carrying out an analysis of the accounts and other matters,” he said.

He said they are investigating the company’s alleged money-laundering activities to see if action can be taken on the proceeds they earned from the diesel smuggling activities under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorist Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

In addition, Azam said the MACC would also contact the Inland Revenue Board to obtain further information regarding other matters if there are any tax issues involved.

On Aug 25, the MACC cracked down on a syndicate suspected of being involved in subsidised diesel embezzlement and misappropriation of diesel that belonged to a fishermen’s association. The syndicate is also alleged to have bribed enforcement officers in Sibu, Sarawak to prevent any action being taken against them.

Azam is reported to have said that the syndicate is believed to have been operating since 2012, amassing profits of up to RM400 million by selling subsidised diesel meant for fishermen, to external parties at a set price.