Ten Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi ferry services cancelled due to bad weather

ALOR SETAR: Ten ferry services on the Langkawi-Kuala Kedah-Langkawi route had to be canceled due to strong winds and high waves in the Kuala Kedah waters today.

Konsortium Ferrylines Ventures Sdn Bhd managing director, Capt Dr. Baharin Baharom, stated that all ferry operations for this route were canceled for the third consecutive day due to winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 km per hour and 3.5-metre waves.

“Today’s ferry operations had to be canceled as it could jeopardise the safety of passengers and crew. The 8.30 am ferry from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah with 589 passengers was also forced to turn back.

“Five ferries from Langkawi to Kuala Kedah were canceled today, affecting 2,472 passengers, including those scheduled for 8.30 am, 10.30 am, 12.00 pm, 1.30 pm, and 2.30 pm,” he said in a statement today.

He added that for the Kuala Kedah to Langkawi route, five ferries involving 1,041 passengers were also canceled, including those scheduled for 10.00 am, 11.30 am, 1.30 pm, 3.00 pm, and 4.30 pm.

“Travel diversions through the Kuala Perlis Passenger Terminal will be implemented based on the terminal’s capacity to accommodate several ferries at any given time, as approved by the Marine Department of Malaysia.

“Passengers affected by the cancellations can request a refund or change their travel dates. For those who purchased insurance valued at RM1.08, they can file a claim,” he said.

Baharin noted that for ferries delayed between four to eight hours, passengers will receive an insurance claim of RM50; for delays exceeding eight hours, the claim will be RM200.

Additionally, compensation for medical expenses resulting from accidents can go up to RM1,000; luggage loss is covered up to RM200; death or permanent disability due to accidents is covered up to RM30,000; and burial expenses are set at RM500 for all cases.

“Insurance claims can be submitted by sending the claim details along with supporting documents to ANcare@agentnow.com.my or by contacting officers Ms. Adeline (012-4109614); Ms. Go (016-4540128) Ms. Afa (013-6754046), or the office at 04-2279999.

“Inquiries may be made from 10 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday. Travel to and fro Langkawi through the Kuala Perlis Passenger Terminal remains safe for all ferry and roll-on roll-off (RORO) operations at this time,” he added.