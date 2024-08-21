Tengku Amir Shah reappointed pro-chancellor of UPM

SHAH ALAM:The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah Alhaj, has consented to the reappointment of the Raja Muda of Selangor, Tengku Amir Shah, as pro-chancellor of Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM).

Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Muhamad Zohadie Bardaie has also been reappointed pro-chancellor.

In a statement posted on the Selangor Royal Office Facebook page, Sultan Sharafuddin, who is UPM chancellor, also consented to the appointment of former Minister of Energy, Green Technology, and Water, Tan Sri Peter Chin Fah Kui, as the new pro-chancellor of the university.

The letters of appointment were presented at a ceremony at Istana Bukit Kayangan here yesterday.

All appointments are for a three-year term, effective from Oct 18 until Oct 17, 2027.

The ceremony was also attended by Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, UPM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Farhan Mohd Sadullah and Higher Education director-general Prof Dr Azlinda Azman.

Meanwhile, UPM’s Centre for Corporate Strategy and Relations said in a statement that Chin’s appointment aligned with its focus on promoting agricultural initiatives since its establishment in 1971 and the university’s commitment to empowering agriculture for the benefit of society and the nation.

“With his expertise at IOI Corporation Berhad, Chin is expected to contribute to the development and strengthening of the agricultural agenda and national food security, specifically within UPM,” it said.

Chin has held various senior positions in the federal government from 1986 until his retirement in May 2013.