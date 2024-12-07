Tengku Hassanal dismisses wedding rumours

KUANTAN: The Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today denied rumours that he is getting married soon and asked people to respect his decision as well as privacy with regard to his personal matters.

The prince said this in a series of posts on his Instagram stories from his social media account @this.7, thus dismissing the rumours of his upcoming wedding which is a hot topic on social media.

“As a prince and heir apparent of the state, I deeply appreciate the concern and interest shown in my personal life by the public. However, I request that my privacy and personal decisions regarding my future marrriage be respected,” said Tengku Hassanal.

“I believe that such significant life choices should be made thoughtfully and at a time that is right for me. For now, I am committed to serving the King and State, and will carry out my duties and responsibilities with full dedication. Your support is greatly appreciated. Thank you. ‘Takde kahwin...jangan kacau saya.’ (No wedding...do not disturb me),”