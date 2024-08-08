Terengganu KPDN foils attempt to misappropriate 8,190 litres of diesel

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Terengganu branch seized 8,190 litres of subsidised diesel in the Chukai industrial area, Kemaman, yesterday.

Its director Saharuddin Mohd Kia said the seizure was carried out at 12.30 pm in an operation involving 13 enforcement officers and personnel from both the Terengganu KPDN and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

Two local men in their 30s were arrested to assist with the investigation.

“During the raid, two men were found with two tankers engaged in transferring diesel using rubber hoses,” he said.

“The operation followed a week of intelligence gathering. The total value of the seized diesel is estimated at RM286,781.30,” he said at a press conference today.

Commenting further, Saharuddin said the initial investigation found that the syndicate’s modus operandi was that they took diesel from the oil depot in Kertih using a lorry and delivered it to a company with a valid controlled goods permit.

However, the oil was not fully transferred to the company. Instead, the remaining diesel was siphoned into another tanker and resold on the black market.

He added that further inspection found that the two lorries did not have permits or authorisation letters from the controller of supply to handle the controlled items.

“Investigation papers have been opened, and further investigations into this case are being conducted under the Control of Supplies Act 1961,” he said.