Tesla expected to continue investments in Selangor - Amirudin

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government welcomes Tesla Inc’s continued investment plans in the state in the future, particularly in relation to research and development and the opening of electric vehicle (EV) service centres.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the invitation was in line with Tesla owner Elon Musk’s desire to expand the company’s market in the Asian region.

He said that so far the giant EV company has branched out several operations in Selangor, namely the opening of its headquarters in Cyberjaya in addition to opening a charging centre.

“The headquarters and charging centres are already there. It will probably open the service centres after this because it wants to expand its market in Asia,“ he said when asked to comment on a report saying Tesla cancelled plans to develop a factory in Thailand recently.

So far, Tesla has developed four experience centres in Malaysia and the multinational automotive company has also exceeded its target by installing 52 units of instant chargers with a capacity of over 180 kW in various places in the Klang Valley, Johor, Melaka, Penang and Pahang.

The Mentri Besar said at a press conference after launching the Program Tuisyen Rakyat Selangor 2024 that the influx of investors in the semiconductor sector is extraordinary and the state government is ready to develop a second integrated circuit (IC) design park after the quota at the first IC park is expected to be full soon.