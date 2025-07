BRASILIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called a meeting with ministers on Thursday to discuss his government’s reaction to the 50% tariff U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap on all imports from the South American country.

The Brazilian government, the office of Lula’s chief of staff said, will form a study group to decide how to react. Lula had already met with ministers late on Wednesday, and said on social media that tariffs would be met with reciprocal measures.