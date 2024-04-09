Thai national charged with trafficking over 5 kg of drugs

KANGAR: A Thai woman was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking over five kilogrammes of drugs last month.

No plea was recorded when the charge against Aunchan Houbjoo, 30, who hails from Bangkok, was read out before Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim.

She was charged with trafficking 5.252 kilograms of heroin at the Special Passenger Inspection Unit, Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex (ICQS) Padang Besar, at 6.40 pm on Aug 28.

The charge, under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act.

If convicted, she could be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life with not less than 12 strokes of the rotan.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tengku Ruqayyah Tengku Shahrom prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court set Nov 20 for mention for the submission of the chemistry report.