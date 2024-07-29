Thai national jailed, fined for unlawful possession of subsidised RON95 petrol

IPOH: The Kuala Kangsar Sessions Court today sentenced a Thai national to eight months in jail and a fine of RM30,000, for unlawful possession of subsidised RON95 petrol.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Perak branch, in a statement, said that the accused, Mustakem Paenaeh, 50, pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing 90 litres of RON95 petrol in a modified tank of a Proton Wira car, with the intent to trade the fuel.

It said that the man was accused of committing the offence at about 4 pm on June 19, 2024, at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex Bukit Berapit, Pengkalan Hulu.

“The Perak KPDN Enforcement officer’s inspection at the ICQS Complex exit revealed that the accused attempted to take the vehicle, containing the fuel, into Thailand,” read the statement.

The accused, who works as a cook at a restaurant in Betong, Thailand, was charged under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Judge Rohaida Ishak then sentenced the accused to eight months in prison and a fine of RM30,000 and ordered him to serve another six months in jail if the fine is not paid.

The KPDN deputy public prosecutor Hasyutantee Khalil appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.