Thailand SEZ: Malaysia proposes involvement of private, startup companies - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has proposed to Thailand to involve the private sector and start-up companies in the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in order to attract more investment into the zones.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the proposal was presented to Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa during a courtesy call on him yesterday.

“Their involvement (private and start-up companies) can attract more investment into the SEZ. In fact, I also suggest that Kelantan take the opportunity to build business spaces along the Sungai Golok,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

In the meeting, they also discussed the results of his working visit with Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisn to Sungai Golok, Thailand and Rantau Panjang, Kelatan on Saturday.

During the working visit, the two leaders also discussed the rubber sector and the food industry.

Through the same message, Anwar said that he and Maris also discussed dredging the Sungai Golok estuary to deal with the flood issue to help the communities along the border of the two countries who face flooding problems almost every year.

Besides, Anwar also expressed Malaysia’s commitment to the Southern Thailand Peace Dialogue Process.

“Both countries have also agreed for Malaysia to host the seventh Annual Consultation on Sept 19 2024,“ he said.

Anwar had previously expressed Malaysia’s commitment to help speed up the Peace Dialogue Process.

Malaysia is a facilitator for peace talks to end decades of conflict that culminated in January 2004 in the southern provinces of Narathiwat, Yala, Pattani and parts of Songkhla.

Former National Security Council director-general Datuk Mohd Rabin Basir was appointed as the new Malaysian Government Facilitator for the Southern Thailand Peace Dialogue Process effective July 1.