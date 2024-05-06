PETALING JAYA: A thief who turned up at a petrol station in Kuantan, Pahang and stole a red Honda City with a senior citizen seated inside has been apprehended in Bentong.

Kuantan district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu who confirmed the arrest, said the stolen Honda City was also recovered.

“Yes, the suspect has been arrested in Bentong and the car has been found,“ he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

In the 3.10pm incident in Semambu, Kuantan the 66-year-old victim was in the front passenger seat when the suspect got into the vehicle and drove off with her.

She was later dropped off unharmed some 400 metres from the station.

Wan Mohd Zahari had said the victim was accompanied by her husband, 77, and daughter, 38.

They had stopped to refuel their vehicle and use the restrooms.