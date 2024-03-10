PETALING JAYA: Three food premises in Penang have been ordered to close for 14 days after rat droppings was discovered in the kitchen area by Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

In a statement, the council said that the three premises were ordered to close starting from Oct 2 due to discovery of rat droppings in the kitchen area.

“The Penang City Council (MBPP) always prioritises cleanliness at all food premises within its administrative area.

“Besides maintaining the image of a tourist city renowned as a food haven, all food premises must adhere to high cleanliness standards to give customers confidence in enjoying the meals served,” said the statement.

Three compound notices were issued for failing to provide evidence that the foot handlers had undergone medical examinations, not properly maintain its grease traps, and storing raw food less than 20 cm from the ground.

The council added that all three food premise operators may appeal for a re-inspection once they comply with the SOP standards and meet satisfactory cleanliness criteria before being allowed to resume operations.

