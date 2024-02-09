PETALING JAYA: A famous nasi kandar restaurant in Bukit Jambul, Penang was ordered to close after cockroaches were discovered in the vegetable compartment of the dining establishment’s refrigerator.

The nasi kandar shop was ordered to close for 14 days.

According to Harian Metro, the restaurant supervisor compiled the order after an inspection was conducted by the Timur Laut district health officials during Op Merdeka.

Timur Laut District Office food quality and safety unit officer, M Shashikumaran, said the nasi kandar restaurant was among six premises ordered to close due to various offences, including unsatisfactory cleanliness.

He said all the closures were carried out under the Food Act 1983.

“The operation, which was conducted from morning until 8pm involved inspections of 17 premises, including nasi padang restaurants, nasi biryani, nasi ayam penyet, ‘Acheh shops,‘ and others,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that in total, 21 compounds amounting to RM20,300 were issued.

According to Shashikumaran, his team also seized expired goods and food items and those without import labels.

“These items include dairy drinks, biscuits, and several daily food products, amounting to RM2,624.20,“ he said.

