Three GISBH-linked individuals charged for multiple counts of sexual assault on children

PETALING JAYA: Three men were slapped with 14 charges of sexual assault on children at the Seremban sessions court, today.

The trio-linked to the controversial Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holding (GISBH), pleaded not guilty after the charges were read out to them in front of Sessions judge Surita Budin.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the accused who were all employees of a madrasah (religious school) in Kuala Pilah, Negri Sembilan, namely Muhammad Habib Noh Mohd Zairi, 21; Muhammad Khunais Fathie Khabil, 20, and Ahmad Nadzful Izham Azizan face five, six and three charges respectively.

They were charged under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 for allegedly committing the act at a madrasah in Kuala Pilah.

Surita allowed bail of RM12,000 for each accused for each charge faced.

She also fixed October 30 for mention and also the appointment of a lawyer.

Earlier, the accused arrived at the court complex from the Kuala Pilah district police headquarters in a police van before being taken to the court lock-up.

