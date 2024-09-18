PETALING JAYA: Three individuals believed to be linked to the controversial Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holdings (GISB) are expected to be charged in three separate courts today.

According to several news reports, one case involves a ustaz (religious teacher) who is expected to be charged at the Port Dickson magistrate’s court in Negri Sembilan.

Another ustaz is also expected to be charged at the Seremban Sessions court while a third member is expected to be charged at the Putrajaya magistrate’s court.

All three cases among the first linked to GISBH following the police-led Op Global was on September 11.

The raids which were conducted on 20 welfare homes allegedly linked to the group saw 402 people, some as young as one-year-old, rescued.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had said that GISBH had been on the police watch list since 2011 and that the raids were the culmination of a six-month probe to gather intelligence, build a case and formulate an action plan.

Yesterday, Razarudin said police have frozen 96 bank accounts with over RM500,000 linked to the GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd.

“The accounts were frozen under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

“We have also seized eight vehicles linked to the company,“ he was quoted as saying.

It was recently reported that 39 more welfare homes linked to GISBH are currently under police scrutiny following allegations of child exploitation.

