Three including two brothers charged with murder of car wash worker

SUNGAI PETANI: Three men, including two brothers, were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here, today, with the murder of a car wash worker in Bedong on Aug 15.

V. Mathavan, 36, his brother V. Navin Kumar, 27, and R. Puvaneswaran, 31, along with two other individuals still at large, are alleged to have caused the death of 28-year-old S. Naarenthiran.

The alleged crime occurred in the back lane of a car wash outlet in Taman Bedong Jaya, Bedong, between 2.15 am and 2.30 am on Aug 15.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and no plea was recorded from the three accused as the murder case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Royal Malaysia Police prosecuting officer Inspector Nurain Safinah Minhat appeared for the prosecution, while all the accused were represented by lawyer P. Vaasudevan.

Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani set Sept 26 for remention.

Earlier, the three men were charged in the Sessions Court here with intentionally causing serious injury to another person using a machete on Aug 15.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read before Judge Roslan Hamid.

The three accused, along with two other individuals still at large, are alleged to have intentionally caused injuries to J. Dinesh, 29, in Kampung Toh Pawang, Bedong, at 2 am on Aug 15.

The charge is framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Deputy public prosecutor M. Lishantini appeared for the prosecution, while P. Vaasudevan represented the three accused.

The court then fixed Sept 26 for remention and submission of documents.