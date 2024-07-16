Three male make-up artists charged with gang robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Three male make-up artists pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to committing gang robbery against their acquaintance last week.

Erwanshah Mohd Ali Syafie, 26, Mohammad Fauzi Baladius, 22, and Jaidy Tahir, 23, were charged with robbing Mohamad Zulhilmie Ongkim, 26, of his bag containing documents and RM1,500 in cash behind a nightclub on Jalan Peel Off Jalan Shelly, Wangsa Maju, at 5.20 am on July 10.

They were charged under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Dr Azrol Abdullah allowed them bail of RM5,000 each in one surety and set Aug 22 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh prosecuted, while lawyer Adila Aziz represented all the accused.