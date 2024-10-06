Three new agendas for Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan - Saarani

MANJUNG: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad has announced the addition of three new agendas to the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan, specifically Social Development, Environmental Sustainability and Biodiversity and Empowerment of Local Authorities.

Saarani said these additions make the plan dynamic and adaptable, allowing for improvements over time to meet evolving demands and circumstances.

“These additions strengthen existing programmes and will introduce new initiatives aligned with current developments,” he told a press conference after presenting the Second Year Progress Report of Perak Sejahtera 2030.

Previously, the plan comprised six agendas: Food Security, Digital Economy, Sustainable Mining, Perak Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) corridor, Data-Driven Decision Making and Governance of State-Owned Projects.

Based on monitoring and evaluations conducted by various departments and implementing agencies, Saarani noted that the plan is on track to meet all nine agendas aimed at achieving three targets: Economic Prosperity, Social Wellbeing and Political Wellbeing.

Saarani said the state is on the right path to achieving the Perak Sejahtera 2030 plan, as detailed in the 287-page Second Year Progress Report, which outlines 234 projects implemented through this strategic development initiative.

For the first time, the state government has launched the Perak Sejahtera 2030 dashboard to monitor and evaluate the implementation status of each project and initiative outlined in the plan.

“In these two years (starting from 2022), the state government has strived to create political stability through people-oriented policies and good governance practices to attract investor confidence,” he said.

He said as a result of these efforts, the state government has been able to plan and execute high-impact projects, including the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC), Perak Halal Industrial Park (Perak HIP), Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP), Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park (KIGIP), and the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV).

He said the implementation of all these projects is in full swing, thanks to strong collaboration with the Federal Government and various social well-being initiatives, which have shown promising progress.

“Entering the second year of the Perak Sejahtera 2030 implementation, the state government is now more focused on executing and monitoring the plan’s progress through two components: the Perak Sejahtera Key Performance Indicators and the Perak Well-being Index,” he said.

Saarani said the state government is also driving efforts to further empower Perak Sejahtera 2030 by boosting the economy and exploring new revenue sources, particularly in the blue economy and care economy sectors.