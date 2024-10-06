Three teachers among four charged with neglecting two boys at kindergarten

MELAKA: Three kindergarten teachers and an assistant pleaded not guilty at two separate Sessions Courts in Ayer Keroh, here, today, to the charge of neglecting two boys under their care, to the extent that they could cause physical and emotional injuries.

Kindergarten assistant Jamia Abd Rahman, 41, and teacher Nur Hanis Azwani Ghazali, 24, were charged with neglecting or exposing a four-year-old boy, in a way that is likely to cause him suffering physical and emotional injuries.

They are accused of committing the offence at Bonda Preschool, No 12-1 & 14-1 Jalan Cheng Indah 8, Taman Cheng Indah, Tanjung Minyak, at about 1.30 pm in mid-April this year.

The two were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Syazwanie Marizan offered bail of RM15,000 for Jamia and Nur Hanis Azwani, but lawyer Mohd Fadil Mohd Yusof, who represented both accused, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that his clients could not afford it.

Judge Rohatul Akmar Abdullah then set bail of RM7,000 in one surety for each accused, and fixed July 30 for remention.

Meanwhile, before Judge Azaraorni Abd Rahman, in a different court, two more teachers from the same kindergarten, Hafsah Ab Razak, 33, and Nur Diyana Zainudin, 24, were accused of neglecting or exposing a six-year-old boy in a way that may cause him physical and emotional harm.

They were accused of committing the offence at the same place, at the beginning of May, at about 12.30 pm.

The charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Asnini Kamarudin offered bail of RM20,000 for each accused, but Mohd Fadil, who also represented both accused, pleaded for a lower bail.

Judge Azaraorni then allowed bail of RM10,000 for each accused, and fixed July 24 for remention.