Anwar wraps up Italy visit with meeting with PM Giorgia Meloni

ROME: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will wrap up his three-day working visit to Italy with a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, at Palazzo Chigi here today.

During the meeting, both leaders are expected to reaffirm their countries’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through more comprehensive cooperation.

Both sides will also discuss a range of issues encompassing bilateral cooperation in economic sectors such as trade and investment, as well as collaboration in defence, renewable energy and the environment, agro-commodities, and the digital sector.

The discussions will also cover people-to-people cooperation, including education, cultural exchanges, the tourism sector, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern, such as the situation in the Middle East.

At the bilateral meeting, the premier will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, and Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Italy, Datuk Zahid Rastam, will also be present.

Anwar arrived in the capital on Tuesday as part of his visits to Italy, France and Brazil, which form part of Malaysia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and promote economic cooperation at the global level.

In 2024, total trade between Malaysia and Italy recorded a two per cent increase, reaching RM14.61 billion (USD3.18 billion), compared with 2023.

Between January and May 2025, total trade grew by 3.3 per cent year-on-year to RM6.5 billion (US$1.48 billion).

Italy remained Malaysia’s fifth-largest trading partner and the third-largest importer of Malaysian palm oil among European Union member states in 2024.

Anwar will then depart for Paris, where he is scheduled to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron during his two-day stay there.

Subsequently, Anwar will attend the 17th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in Rio de Janeiro at the invitation of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.