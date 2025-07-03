NEW signing Joao Pedro could make his debut for Chelsea when they renew acquaintances with Brazilian outfit Palmeiras in the quarter-finals of the Club World Cup on Friday.

The 23-year-old Brazilian forward completed a move to Chelsea from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported £60 million ($79 million) on Wednesday and immediately began training with Enzo Maresca's squad in Miami.

That is where they have been preparing for the last eight of the tournament in the United States, before travelling back to Philadelphia on Thursday ahead of the clash with Sao Paulo side Palmeiras.

“I’m very excited to play for Chelsea, to fight for every title, every tournament and play in the Champions League. Hopefully, we win as many trophies as possible,“ Joao Pedro told the club’s website after putting pen to paper on an eight-year contract.

There is the tantalising possibility that a first trophy for the new signing could come in just 10 days' time, if Chelsea go all the way in FIFA's lucrative new competition.

The London club beat Palmeiras in the final of the old Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi in early 2022, although none of the players involved for them that day are still there.

New owners came in a few months after that success and Chelsea's squad has overgone major changes since, with Joao Pedro just the latest face of many to arrive.

He comes from the state of Sao Paulo so is familiar with Palmeiras, Copa Libertadores winners in 2020 and 2021.

Joao Pedro also began his career at Fluminense, who they could face in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup -- the team from Rio de Janeiro take on Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia in their last-eight tie.

Estevao to face future team

Chelsea have already faced Brazilian opposition in Philadelphia at this Club World Cup and lost, but the 3-1 reverse at the hands of Flamengo did not prevent them from progressing beyond their group.

Maresca's side then overcame a lengthy storm delay to beat Benfica 4-1 after extra time in Charlotte in the last 16 and make it to the quarter-finals.

Joao Pedro will now hope to feature in an attack that has already been reinforced at the Club World Cup with the addition of Liam Delap, the former Ipswich Town striker who scored his first goal for his new team in the 3-0 win over Esperance of Tunisia.

Another new attacker will join after the tournament, but teenage winger Estevao Willian will be in the opposition ranks on Friday for a game taking place on the American Fourth of July holiday, in the city where the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776.

Eyebrows were raised when Estevao, who plays principally off the right flank, was substituted by coach Abel Ferreira early in the second half before Palmeiras went on to beat Botafogo in extra time in the last 16.

It was his replacement Paulinho who went on to score the winner, but he is experiencing fitness issues and is not expected to start in the quarter-final.

That means Estevao, seen as Brazil's most exciting young talent, should line up at kick-off for Palmeiras, who unlike Chelsea have been training in the city where Friday's match will take place.

They have been using the facilities of Super Bowl winners the Philadelphia Eagles and will be hoping some of the NFL side's magic rubs off on them.

“The coach has been talking about this since the start of the season,“ Palmeiras defender Bruno Fuchs said of his team’s Club World Cup bid.

“We have a dream and dreaming does not cost anything.”

Palmeiras do have defensive headaches too, however, with centre-back and captain Gustavo Gomez suspended along with left-back Joaquin Piquerez.