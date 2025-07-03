MOH responds to claims of HSGB clinic having only four medical staff dealing with 300 patients

PETALING JAYA: A government hospital’s orthopaedic clinic recently put up a notice informing visitors that it was allegedly operating beyond its normal capacity, with only four medical staff on duty handling 300 patients.

The notice, which was posted on X, quickly gained traction — sparking backlash and concern over the working conditions, as it claimed only three medical officers and one specialist were on call to treat 300 patients.

“Please be informed that the waiting time to receive treatment at the Spine Clinic may take longer than usual. This is due to the high number of patients and manpower constraints,” the notice read.

After the notice went viral, the Ministry of Health (MOH) issued a statement today clarifying that the high number of patients stated in the notice also included accompanying relatives or guardians.

“This is a common practice in public healthcare facilities, especially for senior citizens and children,” the ministry said.

The ministry contacted the hospital and found that an estimated 158 patients attended their appointments at the clinic on June 30.

Furthermore, the clinic was reportedly staffed by three specialists and three medical officers, in accordance with the duty roster and existing capacity.