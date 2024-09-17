Three unemployed men charged with kidnap of 27-year-old man

KUALA LUMPUR: Three unemployed men pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of kidnapping a man in the parking area of ​​the People’s Housing Program (PPR) in Cheras last year.

Mohammad Izzul Haikal Zainodin, 35, Zairen Idzwan Mohd Haslin, 33, and Hoezniezam Hamzah, 41, along with another person who has been accused, are charged with kidnapping the 27-year-old man with the intention of causing serious injury to the victim at the PPR in Kampung Muhibbah, Cheras, at 7.30 pm on Sept 3, 2023.

The charge, under Section 367 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin did not allow the three accused bail as the offence is non-bailable. She set Sept 23 for mention.

All three accused are unrepresented, while deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip appeared for the prosecution.