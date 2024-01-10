Tobacco, vape industry players must prepare for implementation of Act 852

KUALA LUMPUR: Tobacco products and electronic cigarette (vape) industry players need to take advantage of the timeline given to immediately implement preparations in aspects of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of all types of smoking products.

Deputy Vice Chancellor for Research University of Medicine International (IMU) Prof Datuk Dr Lokman Hakim Sulaiman said it follows the implementation of the Smoking Products Control Act for Public Health 2024 (Act 852) which came into effect today, simultaneously with the Regulations and Orders under it.

Dr Lokman Hakim said a period six months to a year given by the Ministry of Health needs to be used in the best way so that the bad effects of smoking can be reduced.

“They should treat this as a preparation period and not a ‘honeymoon period’. For me, six months is enough for the industry to implement, because this is not a new thing and they already know,” he told Bernama after being a guest on the Apa Khabar Malaysia program here today.

Dr LOkman Hakim who is also a Fellow of the Malaysian Academy of Sciences and Medical Academy hopes that the Ministry of Health insists on not extending the sales control period.

Meanwhile, Dr Lokman Hakim said the government or non-governmental organizations (NGOs) need to increase awareness campaigns by covering every community, especially individuals who do not smoke .

“They (non-smokers) need to get information about their right to stay healthy and get a safe environment for them,” he said.

MoH through a statement yesterday informed that Act 852 involves several aspects being enforced immediately and in phases.

The enforcement includes provisions related to the sale of smoking products in the form of games and attracting the attention of children and teenagers with the aim of curbing the availability of such products.

According to the Ministry of Education’s enforcement of education will be implemented first for a period of six to 12 months from the effective date for aspects such as registration of smoking products and sales control including displays at sales counters that will be enforced from April 1, 2025.

In addition, packaging and labeling that will enforced by product (product-by-product) no later than 1 Oct 2025.