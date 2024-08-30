Toll free for section 1 of WCE ahead of National Day

BANTING: Users of the West Coast Highway (WCE) who go through the Section 1 toll plaza (Banting Interchange) here do not need to pay toll for a month starting at 12.01 tonight.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the toll fee exemption is in conjunction with the 67th National Day celebration in addition to celebrating one year of the implementation of the MyJalan initiative by the government.

“I also want to clarify that this free toll move is only for WCE Section 1 highway and does not involve other tolls connected to this highway.

... the implementation of the free toll gesture will be until Sept 29, 11.59 pm,“ he told reporters after opening Section 1 of WCE here today.

In the meantime, Nanta said the opening of the 12.5 kilometre (km) long highway that connects Jalan Dengkil - Banting (FT31) to the SKVE Highway can be a catalyst for economic development and progress of the southern region of Selangor, especially for the Kuala Langat area.

He said the highway, which is connected to the SKVE Highway, also provides facilities for residents around Banting, Selangor to go to major cities in the south of the Klang Valley such as Putrajaya, Bangi and Kajang, thus improving the quality of life of the people in the area.

“Various development projects are currently being actively implemented around WCE Section 1 which offers planned, integrated development including SME precincts and industrial hubs as well as world-class logistics.

“In addition, it can improve the logistics network, especially the transport movement of ‘hauliers’ that bring goods from major ports such as Port Klang and also KLIA Airport,“ he said.

Nanta hopes that the remaining four sections of the highway can be completed within the stipulated period and expects Section 2 of the highway will be completed in December.

“We also understand from the concessionaire’s initial expectation that this highway will receive approximately 10,000 vehicles a day,“ he said.