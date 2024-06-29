Tour bus driver in Genting accident a serial offender with no driver’s licence - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The driver of the tour bus which crashed on the way down from Genting Highlands at about 11 am today, which killed two tourists from China, does not have a driving licence apart from a record of traffic violations.

Bentong police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said further investigation into the 32-year-old bus driver also revealed that he had 27 previous traffic summonses for various offences.

According to Zaiham, the two male victims who died at the scene were identified as Zhang Ping, 58, and Wang Shuhong, 49.

He said the accident involved 18 foreign tourists, along with the bus driver, an assistant and a tourist guide.

“The bodies of the two victims were taken to Bentong Hospital, along with six injured victims, while 13 other injured victims were taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital,“ he said here today.

Earlier, Bernama reported that two China nationals died after their tour bus skidded and hit a road divider at KM 16.5 of Jalan Turun Genting Highlands Pahang on its way to the capital.