Tourism Malaysia aims to welcome one million Indian tourists in 2024

PUTRAJAYA: Tourism Malaysia aims to welcome one million Indian tourists by the end of this year, following AirAsia’s new direct flights connecting Guwahati and Kozhikode (Calicut) to Kuala Lumpur.

The new routes, commencing today, will be operating thrice weekly, according to the country’s tourism promotion board.

Tourism Malaysia director-general P. Manogaran said the expansion strengthens air connectivity between India and Malaysia, offering greater convenience for tourists and fostering closer ties between the two nations.

“We are excited to partner with AirAsia to enhance accessibility for travellers from Guwahati and Kozhikode. We are confident these routes will boost tourist arrivals and provide visitors with unforgettable experiences in Malaysia,” he said in a statement.

India is a key tourism market for Malaysia.

Between January and April 2024, Indian tourist arrivals increased by 80.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, reaching 295,000 visitors, it added.