Teaching college student overcomes cancer battle to achieve her dream

A teaching college student has become an inspiration to many after graduating despite facing severe health challenges, proving that determination and resilience can overcome even the toughest of trials.

Nur Syahidatunnajwa Mohamad Naim, a student from the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) Tuanku Bainun Campus in Bukit Mertajam, Penang recently went viral on TikTok after a video of her convocation ceremony was shared by @shafiqalsukri.

What made her graduation truly remarkable was her battle with Hodgkin lymphoma cancer.

According to the announcer at the convocation, Syahidatunnajwa had undergone 22 sessions of chemotherapy, 15 sessions of radiotherapy, and was still undergoing medical treatment at the time of her graduation.

Despite these challenges, she successfully completed her degree in Islamic Studies, becoming a symbol of perseverance and courage for many across the nation.

The comments section on the viral TikTok video was flooded with well-wishes and words of admiration for Syahidatunnajwa.

Many called her a “real fighter” who overcame not only physical pain but also emotional and mental struggles on her journey to academic success.

One user, @itsbloomienine, who identified herself as Syahidatunnajwa’s friend, shared a heartfelt tribute.

“Najwa is such a kind person. She’s gentle, and her character is truly admirable. Indeed, Allah tested her with cancer and the loss of her father. We’re so proud of you, Syahid! Alhamdulillah, you finally graduated after going through so many storms!”

Syahidatunnajwa’s inspiring story reminds netizens that no matter how big the challenges are, they do not have to stop you from achieving your dreams.