Tourism Melaka receives ‘Best Heritage Tourism Development’ award

MELAKA: Tourism Melaka won the ‘Best Heritage Tourism Development’ award at the 2024 Tourism Industry Awards ceremony in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said the award was given in recognition of Melaka’s continuous efforts in preserving and promoting the state’s unique historical and cultural heritage.

“We are very proud of this achievement, which proves the state government’s ongoing commitment to preserving Melaka’s heritage and culture while enhancing tourism quality with other tourism products.

“This recognition is the result of joint efforts by all parties, including the state government, tourism agencies and the local community, who have always supported our tourism initiatives,“ he said in a statement here today.

He pledged that Melaka will continue to enhance the tourist experience by introducing more innovative and attractive tourism products.

“This recognition is also an appreciation of all Melaka tourism industry players who have worked hard, especially in the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (TMM2024) campaign.

“It is hoped that the ‘Best Heritage Tourism Development’ award can attract more tourists to the state, thereby boosting the local economy and promoting Melaka as a world-class tourist destination,“ he said.

The award was given based on a comprehensive assessment of Melaka’s contributions to promoting and developing the country’s tourism sector.

Various tourism entities from across Malaysia also participated in the awards ceremony, which was organised by the Malaysia International Tourism Development Association in collaboration with Santai Travel and officiated by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

The ceremony also served as a tribute from tourism industry players to the national tourism industry in enhancing the sector ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

It featured 80 categories from various sectors, including Tourism Icon, Tourism Product, Agro Tourism, Family Theme Park, Hotels and Resorts, Restaurants and others.