Train disruption notice to help explain coming late to office

KUALA LUMPUR: Have you ever faced a situation of being late to work due to disruption of public transport services and are subject to office action over such incidents?

For frequent train commuters, the situation is certainly a major problem that can interfere with performance and emotion at work.

However many people do not know that notification on the cause of delay due to train operation problems can actually be proven to the employer by obtaining a notice or letter from Rapid KL.

The matter was confirmed by LRT Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) chief operating officer Nor Azmi Yusof who said a delayed train notice to affected users due to the delay in train operations is available for services under his purview.

“The train disruption notice is indeed for all our ‘lines’ (routes) where if there is service disruption or there is a disruption in operation (which may make passengers to be late to their destination), so such notices are available for passengers or users of Rapid Rail.

“It is provided on request, and not every time there’s a problem (notice is given). If we notice there is a service disruption, we will issue a notice on social media. And if the disruption lasts more than 15 minutes, we will issue a media statement,“ he said when met by Bernama recently.

According to Nor Azmi, the notice covers all five main lines, namely the Ampang/Sri Petaling LRT line, the Kelana Jaya LRT line, the KL Monorail line, the Sungai Buloh-Kajang MRT line and the Putrajaya MRT line.

According to him, most companies receive notices issued by Rapid Rail either through social media or media statements.

“But some companies require more specific (notice) where (affected) users can request at our station counter. Through the notice, more specific information is given (about the interrupted service).

“When there is a request for this notice, the operation party that receives the request will check with the control centre for confirmation. When the control centre confirmed that there is a service disruption, all the details will be included (in the train disruption notice),“ he said.