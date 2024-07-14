Transformation of Tamu Markets, unique identity not lost - Mohamad Sabu

TELUPID: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) through the Federal Agricultural Marketing Board (FAMA) continues to work with local authorities to transform the operation of Tamu Market while retaining its unique identity.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the Tamu Market is a weekly market in Sabah and Sarawak that sells agricultural products.

Although the market has been upgraded, it still maintains the local culture by promoting the products of local entrepreneurs, he said.

He said FAMA has upgraded six Tamu markets, such as the one at Sook Keningau in 2017, Dataran Tomborungus in Kudat (2019), in Kunak (2020), Beluran (2021), Tuaran (2023), and the latest in Telupid.

“As of last year, FAMA has spent RM5.36 million to upgrade the Tamu Markets, and there are 41 existing Tamu Markets that will be upgraded involving a cost of RM 10 million,“ he said at the handing over of the Telupid Tamu Market to the Telupid District Council in conjunction with the Road To MAHA 2024 @ Sabah here today.

He said the Telupid Tamu Market upgrading project started on March 20 last year and was completed on March 18 this year at a cost of RM852,000.

It benefited 100 entrepreneurs, he added.