Transport Ministry reviewing policy on vehicle replacement for logistics services

REMBAU: The Ministry of Transport is currently reviewing the policy on the replacement of vehicles used in logistics services aimed at improving road safety, said Minister Anthony Loke.

“We want to encourage the purchase of new trucks. So a more comprehensive policy will be introduced to guide the private sector, particularly logistics and transportation companies, in investing in new trucks.

“We are currently reviewing how best to implement this policy,“ he said during a press conference at the ESG Programme by Careplus Group.

The programme was in conjunction with the inauguration of an electric vehicle assembly plant and the Careplus Mall, officiated by the State Tourism, Arts, and Culture Committee chairman, Nicole Tan Lee Koon, here today.

Loke, who is also the Seremban member of parliament, said he will provide more details on the implementation of the policy soon.

Earlier, in his speech, Loke highlighted the need for the government to encourage the industry to expand into the assembly of electric buses and trucks as part of promoting environmentally friendly and sustainable vehicles.

“One of our main priorities is to encourage the renewal of commercial vehicles, as we are aware that many outdated vehicles on the road pose significant risks to public safety

“We will introduce new policies and incentives to encourage private companies to invest in new vehicles. The maintenance costs and fuel consumption of older vehicles are also higher.

“Most importantly, this addresses road safety. We hope that investors in manufacturing plants will focus on the assembly of buses and trucks,“ he said.