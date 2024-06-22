Transport Ministry supports Westports Malaysia 2 expansion project

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport fully supports Westports Holdings’ expansion project in Port Klang known as Westports Malaysia 2.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said a new concession agreement for Westports has been approved by the Cabinet, following an evaluation by the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS), and the agreement was ratified at the end of last year.

He said the expansion aims to double the port’s capacity from 14 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) to 28 million TEUs.

“Upon completion, Westports Malaysia 2 will significantly enhance the port’s operations, making the West Port the nation’s largest port,” he told press conference after the commemoration of the maiden voyage and inaugural call of the newly-built container vessel, MV MTT Bintangor, at West Port, Port Klang, today.

Loke stressed the importance of the expansion in efforts to maintain Port Klang’s competitiveness as a mega hub in the region.

Westports chief executive officer Eddie Lee expressed the company’s commitment, stating that billions of ringgit would be invested in building new terminals under Westports Malaysia 2.

He said the project would increase the port’s handling capacity once all terminals, from Container Terminal 10 to Container Terminal 17, are completed.

Lee said the expansion is expected to create at least 6,000 new jobs and enhance the standard of living for people in the surrounding areas, particularly Pulau Indah and Klang.

“This demonstrates Westports’ commitment to contributing to and giving back to society,” he said.

Meanwhile, Loke emphasised that the responsibility for upgrading works at all federally managed ports lies with the port operators.

“The government has granted concessions to the operators, and they are responsible for undertaking the necessary upgrading works,” the minister said.