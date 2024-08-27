BESUT: A 54-year-old travel agency owner is facing financial losses following a blog post that accused his company of fraud three years ago.

Ahmad Habibillah Abdullah of Darul Muttaqin Travel Sdn Bhd, filed a police report on September 22, 2021, regarding the defamation, but has seen no progress since then, as reported by Sinar Harian.

The blog, titled “Darul Muttaqin Penipu (Darul Muttaqin the Deceiver),“ was first brought to his attention by Umrah pilgrims on November 14 of the same year.

A friend also alerted him to the blog, which falsely claimed that his company was cheating and revealing customers’ personal details.

“When I opened the blog, I saw that the writer had posted defamatory content aimed at damaging the company’s reputation and humiliating me, my wife, family, and friends involved with this travel agency,“ he was quoted as saying.

The defamatory content led to customer cancellations, a significant loss of business, nearly 90% of the agency’s representatives resigning, and hindered promotional activities due to the negative online presence.

The ongoing inaction has prompted Ahmad to publicly address the situation to protect his agency’s reputation.

His police report was meant to support a complaint and appeal to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (SKMM) to investigate and take legal action against the blogger.

“Our agency is registered with the Ministry of Tourism Malaysia (MOTAC). The blog’s claim that we are unregistered and deceiving customers is incorrect.

He hopes that action will be taken, including the removal of the blog post.