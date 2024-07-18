PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) since Monday (July 15).

Mahathir’s spokesman Sufi Yusoff confirmed that the nanogenarian was admitted to IJN due to a coughing bout, according to Bloomberg.

ALSO READ: Tun M laments the loss of his long-time assistant

The two-time prime minister who recently turned 99, has seen his fair share of hospital visits for the past few years, having recently been admitted at IJN in January before being subsequently discharged in March.

He had previously undergone two bypass surgeries in 1989 and 2007 respectively owing to heart issues.