Tun Mohamed Dzaiddin was first lawyer to be appointed Chief Justice

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Chief Justice Tun Mohamed Dzaiddin Abdullah, who passed away today at the age of 86, was a highly esteemed figure in the judiciary and legal realm, notably recognised as the first lawyer to hold the position of Chief Justice.

Born in Arau, Perlis, he served in the judiciary for 20 years before retiring in March 2003. He received his early education at Sekolah Melayu, Arau, followed by Sultan Abdul Hamid College, Alor Setar, and then went on to become a Barrister-at-Law at the Honourable Society of Middle Temple, Inns of Court, London, in 1961.

Before being called to the English Bar in June 1966, Mohamed Dzaiddin worked as a journalist with The Malay Mail, Kuala Lumpur in 1956 and later joined the police force as an Inspector until 1961.

In January 1967, Mohamed Dzaiddin was admitted as an advocate and solicitor of the High Court of Malaya and served in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, and Kuala Lumpur until October 1982.

He began his judicial career as a part-time Judicial Commissioner for three years in 1979 and was appointed as a High Court Judge in Kuala Lumpur and Penang in October 1982.

In January 1993, he was promoted as a Supreme Court judge and later as Federal Court judge.

Mohamed Dzaiddin who married Tengku Datuk Paduka Noriah Tengku Ismail was blessed with two children.

He was appointed as the Chief Justice from 2000 to 2003, the highest achievement of his career.

Mohamed Dzaiddin was also the former chairman of the Kelantan Bar Council and represented the state in the Bar Council and later became the Malaysian Bar Council vice president for the 1981/1982 term.

In 1997, he was elected as the president of the ASEAN Law Association and remained its president until 2003.

On Feb 4, 2004, he was appointed chairman of the Royal Commission to Enhance the Operation and Management of the Royal Malaysia Police by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

The commission’s report, submitted on April 30, 2005, contained 125 recommendations, including the establishment of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), replaced by the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC) in 2023.