Tun Mohd Ali sworn in as Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri for second term

MELAKA: Tun Mohd Ali Rustam today took his oath of office as Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri for the second term.

The event was witnessed by Melaka High Court Judge Datuk Anselm Charles Fernandis and state financial officer Datuk Salhah Salleh, who is performing the duties of the state secretary, at the Balai Istiadat, Kompleks Seri Negeri here.

Also present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and his wife Datin Seri Zuriyah Ab Aziz, State Assembly Speaker Datuk Ibrahim Durum, Melaka High Court Judge Mohd Radzi Abdul Hamid, and Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril.

Mohd Ali received his instrument of appointment from His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur on May 28.

Mohd Ali, 75, was first appointed as the seventh Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka on June 4, 2020, replacing Tun Mohd Khalil Yaakob.

His reappointment is for a four-year term.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM). He served as Batu Berendam MP from 1995 to 1999 and ninth Melaka Chief Minister from 1999 to 2013.