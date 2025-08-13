GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA has confirmed his imminent exit from Paris St Germain after being excluded from the squad by manager Luis Enrique.

The Italian goalkeeper was left out of PSG’s Super Cup line-up, signalling the end of his time at the club.

Donnarumma played a key role in PSG’s historic treble-winning campaign last season, including their first Champions League triumph.

Despite his contributions, the 26-year-old has been deemed surplus to requirements under Luis Enrique’s new plans.

PSG’s recent signing of French keeper Lucas Chevalier further hinted at Donnarumma’s uncertain future.

“Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success,“ Donnarumma wrote on social media.

“I am disappointed and disheartened.”

Luis Enrique addressed the decision during his pre-match press conference ahead of PSG’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

“These are always hard decisions to make. I can only say good things about Gianluigi Donnarumma,“ the manager stated.

“He is one of the best players in his position, without any doubt. He is even better as a person, but we were looking for a different profile of keeper.”

The PSG boss emphasised that the decision was made with the team’s improvement in mind.

Italian journalists pressed Luis Enrique for further details, but he quickly shut down further questions.

“No more questions on this. It is my decision, it is the club’s decision and the club backs me,“ he said firmly.

Donnarumma expressed his desire to bid a proper farewell to PSG supporters if given the chance.

“I hope to have the opportunity to look the fans at the Parc des Princes in the eyes one more time and say goodbye as it should be done,“ he wrote.

PSG captain Marquinhos acknowledged the difficulty of the situation during his own press conference.

“It is always difficult. I have been here for 12 or 13 years and I have seen other players go through the same thing,“ Marquinhos said.

The Brazilian defender praised Donnarumma’s contributions to the club’s recent success.

“Because what he did last season was incredible and it is thanks to him that we reached the final and we won the trophy.”

Donnarumma’s next destination remains uncertain as negotiations for his departure continue. - Reuters